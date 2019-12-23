Shoppers try to get it done before Christmas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMB) — Holiday shopping is a tradition for many families, some just do it later than others.

Target Employee, Tanya Salas said she has seen a shopping craze as people rush for the last item on the shelf.

“Mostly everyone is buying everything as far as like toys, to baby to electronics, mainly electronics, and some furniture,” said Salas.

Panama City Commissioner, Philip Griffitts says, he’s waited till the last minute but this is typical for him.

“I’m very unprepared for this Christmas but yes I’m getting it done quickly. I’m always usually last minute so yea this is nothing new for me, I work better under pressure,” Griffitts said.

Chipley Teacher, Gordon Wells says he has his own reasons for waiting

“I’m a teacher so it’s hard to get away early, I just come down here and I was born in Panama City so it just kind of brings back good memories to come back here and do my shopping,” said Wells.