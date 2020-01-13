LIVE NOW /
Sensory Days at Wonder Works helps accommodate those with special needs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Its a special night dedicated to those who need a little peace and quiet.

Wonder Works in Panama City Beach is hosting Sensory Days to accommodate those persons with special needs.

Sensory Days is an opportunity for adults and children with special needs to come to Wonder Works where the exhibits are altered for their specific needs.

The music in the facility is lowered, any loud exhibit is not operational and the inversion tunnel is stopped to create a safe environment for these participants to enjoy the facility without feeling overwhelmed.

One employee says he is excited for wonder works to put on this special event.

“it’s pretty neat because it tones down the lights, the music and what not. So it lets people enjoy what exhibits we do have so its pretty nice,” said Employee, Talon Craft.

The next Sensory Day will take place on February 9th from 4 pm to closing.

