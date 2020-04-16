LIVE NOW /
‘Save The Closet’ moving locations during COVID-19 pandemic

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — COVID-19 is extending the life of a project originally founded to help Hurricane Michael victims.

What was a way to help people get much needed clothing now has turned into something much more

‘Save the Closet’ will now have a new temporary home during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

‘Save the Closet’ has been giving away clothing to thousands of people since shortly after the hurricane.

They had been working out of a 28 ft. trailer, but now the charity is moving into a facility in Panama City Beach.

‘Beachy Beach Real Estate’ offered to ‘Save the Closet’ at the back of their offices off Ashley Drive for the next several months.

‘Save the Closet’ Founder, Katy Pinson believes a fixed address will help shoppers to stay safe.

“Because we typically do large events that serve hundreds or even thousands of people, maybe once a month, we knew that would be an attractive nuisance and we didn’t want to be part of the problem, we wanted to be part of the solution. So we decided a fixed location would be a better solution so that we could have people come in one at a time or in an orderly fashion,” said Pinson.

Once the Coronavirus crisis ends, ‘Save the Closet’ hopes to return to big events and expand across the Panhandle, including Walton and Okaloosa counties.

