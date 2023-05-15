BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Salvation Army is so much more than a thrift store.

Major Ed Binnx with Salvation Army Panama City, joined us in studio to talk more on the community impact and the different programs and services available.

Domestic Violence Program:

Emergency Safe Shelter

Safety Planning

Individual and support Group Counseling

Empowerment Based Advocacy

Victims Compensation & Relocation Filing

Programs and Services:

Emergency Financial Assistance

Food Pantry

Disaster Services

Youth Character Building

Worship Services

Holiday Assistance

Volunteer Opportunities:

Social Services Office Assistance

Food Pantry

Disaster Services

Red Kettle Campaign

Holiday Assistance

For more information you can click here or watch the full interview from News 13 Midday!