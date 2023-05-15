BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Salvation Army is so much more than a thrift store.
Major Ed Binnx with Salvation Army Panama City, joined us in studio to talk more on the community impact and the different programs and services available.
Domestic Violence Program:
- Emergency Safe Shelter
- Safety Planning
- Individual and support Group Counseling
- Empowerment Based Advocacy
- Victims Compensation & Relocation Filing
Programs and Services:
- Emergency Financial Assistance
- Food Pantry
- Disaster Services
- Youth Character Building
- Worship Services
- Holiday Assistance
Volunteer Opportunities:
- Social Services Office Assistance
- Food Pantry
- Disaster Services
- Red Kettle Campaign
- Holiday Assistance
For more information you can click here or watch the full interview from News 13 Midday!