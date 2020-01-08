Report shows success of Girls Inc.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Girls Inc. in Bay County is a non-profit organization that provides young girls with after-school guidance and mentoring.

After 45 years of influencing young women here in Bay County, they have released a report on how their work has impacted these girls both in the classroom and at home.

The report is called ‘Stronger, Smarter, Bolder: Girls Take The Lead’.

The evaluation stated that girls who receive support from other girls have a significant advantage over their peers.

Researchers determined that regardless of demographic, academic or social characteristics, Girls Inc. members are outpacing their fellow students.

The Executive Director of Girls Inc., Niki Kelly says there are certain values that they try to share with the girls.

“We see in every girl a potential leader, someone who can make a difference in this world. We just want to make sure that she has the ability to figure out that person for herself and become the best possible person,” said Executive Director Niki Kelly.

Research shows that the Girls Inc. program not only sets these young women up as leaders but also encourages them to step out of their comfort zone and prepare for adult life after they graduate high school.

