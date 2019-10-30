Proposed development at Panama City Beach golf course brings heated concern from residents

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Hombre Golf Course in Panama City Beach has seen two different owners over the years but after Hurricane Michael, the current owner decided to close down and sell.

It is expected to be developed into residential single family homes and townhomes and residents are not happy.



The Glades Neighborhood was first built back in 1989. And while the golf course wasn’t a part of the neighborhood itself, President with the Glades HomeOwners Association, Tom Trossen tells us, it sold home buyers on the location.



“While the golf course wasn’t tied to the sale of the home, and membership to the course wasn’t tied to it, it was still a part of the community,” said Trossen.



At Tuesday nights homeowners association meeting with developers, residents voiced many concerns. One being that their property values would go down.



“Were concerned about, I mean number one, we had great views, we had great home values, resale values were very good. We’ve had 37 properties sold this year in the glades just in 2019,” said Trossen.



Another issue, privacy. With proposed two story town homes planned near the backyards of current Glades residents, many believe their property will be compromised.



“We have over 100 homes that are now going to have neighbors looking through their backyard. But I mean there are a lot of communities that have neighbors, so I mean it will be a change, it will be an adaptation,” said Trossen.



Not to mention traffic flow in the area.



“The concern we have there is what about increased traffic flow and pedestrian traffic flow through there. Will the townhomes attract even more traffic that we get there naturally occurring on middle beach road,” said Trossen.



The next meeting between residents and developers will take place on November 21st at 6pm at Gulf Beach Baptist Church. They will finalize details and finish the conversation on the future of the Glades property.

