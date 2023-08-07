PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The C.H.R.O.M.E. men’s recovery facility in Marianna is almost at full capacity and managers need some help. They need beds for the residents participating in their programs.

The C.H.R.O.M.E. men’s recovery facility had its soft opening on Jan. 10 earlier this year starting with five men. They had 31 men by the Jun. 5 grand opening. Two months later 60 men stayed at the retreat.

The total capacity is 63. To double that number, they need more beds.

“So we are reaching capacity day by day it may look like we have a few beds that are still available. While we do have a few beds that are still available, I think we have 10 beds that are still available. They could fill up in less than a week. We’ve seen it. We don’t want to turn anyone away,” said C.H.R.O.M.E. Assistant Director Chris Langland.

The Central Panhandle Association of Realtors wants to help meet that need.

“We’re always looking for ways that we can just help them in some way. C.H.R.O.M.E. has something that’s in my community in Mariana. I have a real passion for them and just decided I would go down and ask them what they needed and they needed the mattresses,” said CPAR Board of Directors Member Ann Jones.

CPAR kicked off Project 109 on Aug. 1.

From now until Aug. 31, they’re raising money to buy mattresses at $109 each. Hence the name Project 109.

As of now, enough donations have been made to acquire 15 mattresses.

C.H.R.O.M.E. is preparing for at least 60 more men to stay at their retreat so the goal is to get 60 more mattresses.

“Once we are remodeled and the building opens which is what this race for the mattresses is for it will over double our capacity,” said C.H.R.O.M.E. Director John Jenkins.

C.H.R.O.M.E. Ministries do not take any state or federal funding.

It’s run solely through private donations and corporate sponsorships.

“These mattresses, it is a fairly expensive thing for a ministry like ours, and helping us outfit to that building again has just been a real blessing. And we thank CPAR for their efforts on that,” said Jenkins.

For Project 109 donation information click here and to learn more about C.H.R.O.M.E. click here.