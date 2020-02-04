Port St. Joe commissioner terms might see a change

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) —Elections for Port St. Joe Commissioners have been held every two years for over a decade, but now that might change.

One city commissioner brought up changing the length of election terms during Tuesday’s commission meeting.

The proposal would change the term from two years to four years.

There is also a discussion of increasing the percentage of petition signers required to wave a qualifying fee for those looking to run for city commission.

Currently 1% percent of registered voters port saint joe is needed to wave the $500 fee, meaning 25 voters. A proposal would increase that percentage up to 5%, requiring 125 signatures.

After working for Port St. Joe for around 11 years, Mayor of Port St. Joe, Rex Buzzett says each year that he works he learns something new

“The pros are, learning your jobs and the inner workings of the city and the needs of the city. The cons are if someone gets elected that turns out to be not such a good public servant, you got four years with them,” said Mayor Buzzett.

Mayor Buzzett says although both sides have merit, there is still lots of room for discussion. As this potential change would not be effective until 2021.