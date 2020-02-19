Port St. Joe City manager receives raise and contract extension

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Port St. Joe City Administration staff are up for contract renewal, including City Manager Jim Anderson who has been with the city since 2008. Mayor Rex Buzzett and City Commissioners are making sure it stays that way.

Anderson’s contract lasts three years and is up for consideration of renewal this month. The city is looking to extend him for another three years, but not without some changes to his contract first.

City Commissioners suggested raising Anderson’s salary up 7%, now totaling $96,000 a year. Another change made was for termination requirements, instead of requiring a majority vote, now it is required that four out of five commissioners vote to end his contract.

“We like to keep good people,and you gotta treat them right if you want to keep them. And then they won’t move on to greener pastures. We’re glad he’s here and we want to keep him,” said Port St. Joe Mayor, Rex Buzzett.

Mayor Buzzett says staff are happy he’s staying put.

“We voted to do it enthusiastically. He’s done a great job. So we’re happy to do it and were happy he wanted to stay with us,” said Mayor Buzzett.

They believe raising Anderson’s salary helps the city to compete with nearby areas and what benefits they offer their employees.

There is also talk of upping annual leave from 120 hours to 160 hours for city employees. But no decision has been made yet.