Police talks Black Friday safety tips

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Deals, discounts, and deliveries… With Black Friday shopping coming up and thousands out and about in stores, it’s hard to avoid the hustle and bustle.

While shopping for a bargain, there are several precautions shoppers should take this holiday.

With thousands of people shopping all at the same time, there is no easy way to get out of a store quickly on Black Friday.

Corporal Jordan Hoffman with the Panama City Police Department says safety is very important in a day with valuable purchases involved.

“We want people to stick in groups, be patient with one another, understand that there’s going to be a large number of customers in the store and on the road, so there’s going to be traffic congestion and congestion trying to get that new item in the store,” said Hoffman.

Another aspect to be concerned about is after you pick-up those high dollar items.

“It’s just usually somebody walking around the parking lot, or pulling on a door handle, or just observing that the door is unlocked. They use that as an opportunity and they will take things that you just purchased at a different store because typically you aren’t going to take all your previously purchased items to the next store with you,” said Hoffman.

Corporal Hoffman says there are ways to prevent becoming a victim of theft.

“To prevent that, lock your door, I would stow your valuables in a place you can’t see from an outside window. Your trunk, carry something like a blanket or a cover, that you could possibly put over the items in your backseat,” said Hoffman.