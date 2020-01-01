Pier Park hosts 12th annual Beach Ball Drop

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations in Bay County is being held at Pier Park for the annual beach ball drop.

The last evening of 2019 at Pier Park began with a family celebration with many different activities leading up to the big midnight moment.

Residents and tourists from all over came to watch fireworks and 10,000 beach balls drop.

“We usually go somewhere at least one time a year for vacation, a family thing. This year we just wanted to try something different, we usually stay in Destin this year we decided to come around here and then we heard about this big New Years’ thing so we thought it would be really cool to check it out,” said tourist, Rhiannon Rough.

From different vendors and shops being open, to free New Years’ merchandise, there was something for everyone.

“We have three bands playing from 5:30 up until midnight, so the last two hours a high energy band, after-party experience will be here to kick everything off,” said Pier Park Director of Marketing, Syara Perez.

The event brings in thousands each and every year from all over.

“We see between 30,000 and 45,000 people each and every year it just continues to grow so we invite any and everyone from all states to join,” said Perez.

For some being home this New Year with their family is the most important part.

“I was in the military so being home and being with the family is very important to me. So this New Years were ringing in together as a family, so yes I look forward to the New Year,” said Panama City resident, Bernard Mccoy.

Long-time party goers love to attend the beach ball drop each and every year.

“Happy New Year! We’ve come many years to the beach ball drop and we enjoy it each and every year,” said part-time resident, Elaine Voss.