PCB Tourism holds workshop

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach tourism leaders gathered for a meet and greet and workshop on Wednesday morning. All to bring event holders and local business people together.

At the workshop, over 100 million dollars worth of economic impact was in attendance to meet with local businesses in an effort to secure relationships and make new connections.

From Visit PCB to the new Sports Complex, Pier Park and many different music festivals, different groups were there to network at Edgewater Beach Resort.

Each table filled with tourism leaders hoping to share their business’s message and make those connections.

“Well we have all special events, and concerts, and Thunder Beach and Sea Breeze Jazz and all those big events. Then we have our sports events too, so a lot of them get together to make connections for visitors coming in. Also, our sports events get to know restaurants and hotels and get to meet those people,” said Director of Sports Marketing and Special Events, Chris O’Brien.

80% of Wednesday’s attendees work in sports and special events, Using the workshop as a part of planning for 2020.