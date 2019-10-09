PCB Sports Complex earns awards days after opening

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Sports Complex was the largest project the Bay County Tourism Development Council has ever done.



After Saturday’s grand opening the complex has received significant recognition from different associations.



They have already received several awards from the SFM corporate team, a company operates 19 different facilities.



General Manager of the sports complex, J.D. Wood, says the awards were a nice part of the grand opening experience.



“I’m really excited about the complex we have. Its configurable to host all sports. So we can do 13 soccer, football, lacrosse fields and we can get 10 baseball and 10 softball. So we can pretty much host any event and invite all visitors that are interested in coming out and seeing the complex or are part of the events coming in, just look forward to having a great guest experience when they come out to the complex,” said Wood.



The complex offers space for 7 different sports and can host large scale tournaments.



The state-of-the-art facility offers astro-turf on 9 fields, and 4 natural grass fields with wifi throughout the complex.



“From the grand opening, to speaking at First Friday to some corporate meeting we’ve had, and even though its a newer complex, we received some great awards from the SFM corporate team. it’s actually a big deal to earn those awards. And then the final grand opening really put the icing on the cake so it was all really exciting,” said Wood.



The next big event is the US Youth Soccer Conference Series where 83 teams already registered. That tournament takes place November 9th through the 11th.

