PC Fire Department puts out house fire and saves family dogs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Fire Department saved two family pets as they responded to a house fire off 22nd Court Thursday afternoon.

Bay EMS and the Panama City Police Department also assisted in putting out the house fire.

Officials battled the blaze for around an hour before extinguishing it.

Homeowners say they were on Front Beach Road at the time of the fire when a neighbor called and broke the news.

Homeowners say they had completed almost all of their repairs from Hurricane Michael.

Panama City Fire Chief Alex Baird says no one was hurt.

“Nobody was in the home so nobody got hurt that was a resident, we did pull a dog out of the home; the dog is in good condition, probably up there running around with his owner right now. I hope, he’s very happy,” said Chief Baird.

The Panama City Police Department says they believe the fire began in the kitchen, but authorities are still investigating.