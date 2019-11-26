Paul Brent looks to move forward after art gallery fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local Artist Paul Brent’s downtown Panama City art gallery was destroyed Thursday morning, on November 21st. The studio was there for 30 years before it went up in flames.

“It can’t be our building, it can’t be me, it just can’t be,” said Paul Brent.

After Hurricane Michael took off the roof and blew out many windows and doors, the Paul Brent Art Gallery was practically an empty building.

Brent’s artwork was at his home or in storage at the time of last Thursday’s massive early morning fire.

“And so we were rebuilding, we had a new configuration for the interior of the building, that had been done, we had a new roof, and workers were there working on the electrical, plumbing and air conditioning at the time of the fire,” said Brent.

One of Brent’s sons was the person to give the artist the bad news.

“I can’t believe it, I was in shock and astonished, I just couldn’t believe it was happening,” said Brent.

Reconstruction on the building was supposed to be completed in late February, early March.

“I guess I felt very much a part of that building, I had designed the building, I had lived in it for almost 30 years, more of my life probably than I lived at home,” said Brent.

The Brents are looking forward to rebuilding and continuing to be a part of downtown Panama City.

“We may build back on this exact site but it will probably be a very different building, ” Brent said. “I think that both my wife and I are very committed to the arts community here, and I’m committed to continuing my career. My career and artwork have been about the beauty of this area and I feel like that image has been damaged but it’s not gone.”

The State Fire Marshall’s office says the fire remains under investigation.