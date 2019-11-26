Parker Sports Complex changing into a community center

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — The Parker Sports Complex has been sitting idle for the past three years. What used to be a facility with multiple activities including baseball, softball, and football is now an empty field; But Mayor Rich Musgrave wants to change that.

The City of Parker has been working with the National Park Service to come up with designs.

As the center of the community, the park service has suggested the name ‘Central Park’ as a name for the new center.

The city put out a survey for residents to fill out. They want the community to offer opinions and suggestions on the former sports complex. Options include a playground, walking trails and dog parks.

“Now we’re releasing a survey monkey survey that everyone will have the opportunity to fill out. it’s a very short survey but it will provide us some good information in the direction we want to go in with the park,” said Musgrave.

Mayor Musgrave also suggested a multi-purpose building on the land as well.

“The building that we want to see, probably about 5,000 square feet building or so, that would be used for rentals, birthday parties, community meetings. But in the event of a storm it could also be used as a shelter or a command center for our police and fire,” said Musgrave.

The city plans to finalize the design elements for the former sports park by the end of the calendar year.

For a link to the Parker community survey, click on the link below.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/P3X2Q68