Parker Elementary staff and teachers host driving parade to see their students

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Parker Elementary has come up with a way to stay connected while social distancing, they hosted a neighborhood parade.

Teachers and staff at the school say they love interacting with their students virtually, but that it’s not the same as personal interaction.

So that’s why teachers and administration of the school, along with the fire department, made their way around Parker’s neighborhoods, as well as Callaway and Springfield, to show their support of students living in those areas too.

All teachers were invited to attend if they were able to do so.

“We just want to wave and see the kids and say how much we miss them. We love seeing them every morning walking on campus. You walk on campus now and it’s kind of boring like you want to see that interaction.” said Parker Elementary Princial, Chris Cowan.

School staff said they hope to continue doing similar events in the future and plan to interact with their students as much as they can during this time.