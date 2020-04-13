Parker Elementary staff and teachers host driving parade to see their students

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Parker Elementary has come up with a way to stay connected while social distancing, they hosted a neighborhood parade.

Teachers and staff at the school say they love interacting with their students virtually, but that it’s not the same as personal interaction.

So that’s why teachers and administration of the school, along with the fire department, made their way around Parker’s neighborhoods, as well as Callaway and Springfield, to show their support of students living in those areas too.

 All teachers were invited to attend if they were able to do so.

“We just want to wave and see the kids and say how much we miss them. We love seeing them every morning walking on campus. You walk on campus now and it’s kind of boring like you want to see that interaction.” said Parker Elementary Princial, Chris Cowan.

School staff said they hope to continue doing similar events in the future and plan to interact with their students as much as they can during this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

pc sewage issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "pc sewage issues"

Interview with US Rep Vicente Gonzalez on 2020 Census count of South TX

Thumbnail for the video titled "Interview with US Rep Vicente Gonzalez on 2020 Census count of South TX"

Ms. Lunde's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Lunde's Kindergarten Class"

Families find creative ways to replace neighborhood egg hunts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Families find creative ways to replace neighborhood egg hunts"

Local neighborhood celebrates Easter Sunday outside their front door

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local neighborhood celebrates Easter Sunday outside their front door"

Grease Pro offering deals to first responders and medical staff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grease Pro offering deals to first responders and medical staff"
More Local News