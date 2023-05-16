PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Local and regional comedian group, Panama City Comedy, is working together to bring jokes and laughter to all corners of Panama City.

Panama City Comedy comedian Jason Hedden says they have tons of shows taking place throughout the city this month.

First, they are moving their “Third Thursday Comedy” from its previous location to the Panama City Center for the Arts in Historic Downtown Panama City. That show will be taking place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18.

Then on Friday, May 19, at 7:00 p.m., “Clean Comedy with the Krewe” will be taking place at the Krewe of St. Andrews Event Center. This will be a clean show with comedy fit for the whole family.

And on Saturday, May 20, there will be a comedy night at 8:00 p.m. at Mosey’s Downtown located at 425 Grace Avenue in Panama City.

For more information on these events and how to get tickets, click here.