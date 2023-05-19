PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — What started as a way to children playing sports has morphed into a community day for the entire family.

Publix Sports Park, United Way of Northwest Florida, and Coastal Waste and Recycling are hosting the inaugural sports equipment swap in Panama City Beach at the Publix Sports Park.

Over the last few months, Coastal Waste and Recycling has been collecting all different kidns of gently used sports equipment.

However, Lauren Hopkins, with Coastal Waste and Recycling, said many donated brand new equipment for the event.

There will be tables and tables of sports equipment to choose from, at no charge.

Hopkins said the first 200 attendees will receive swag bags. There will also be several local non-profit organizations giving away goodies all day. PanCare will will be giving free physicals to kids.

The event takes place Saturday, May 20th at the Publix Sports Park in Panama City Beach from 9 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

