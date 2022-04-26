PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 will be airing a new segment on News 13 Midday every Tuesday. Coach JT with “Evolve with JT” will be sharing his expertise in nutrition, diet and exercise.

He will touch on the different ways to motivate yourself to workout, keep on track for a healthy lifestyle and explain the importance of good nutrition in your diet.

This time he touched on the different frequently asked questions about having carbs and sugar in your diet.

If you are interested in learning more about nutrition labels or sugar alcohols, you can start with his website or watch the full interview from News 13 Midday.