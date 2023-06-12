BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Visual & Performing Arts Division of Gulf Coast State College presents An Evening with Henry Cho.

Jason Hedden with Panama City Comedy was in studio to discuss all the details about the event.

The performance will take place Friday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Gulf Coast State College Amelia G. Tapper Center for the Arts located at the Panama City Campus.

Henry Cho is a clean standup comedian, and his work can be heard daily on Sirius XM, Blue Collar Radio, and Pandora Radio. Cho was the first comedian in 50 years to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

Comedians Aaron Weber and Jason Hedden will also be performing. This event is sponsored by Panama City Comedy, Wewa Films, Beachy Beach Real Estate, and Louis Columbus Photography.

Tickets for the show are $25 each with the proceeds benefitting the Visual and Performing Arts Scholarship Fund through Gulf Coast State College Foundation.

Tickets can be purchased here.

For more information, you can watch the full interview from News 13 This Morning above!