Panama City vet offers services on Sunday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For people that aren’t able to make it to the vet during the week, you are not out of luck.

Each and every Sunday the Emerald Coast Mobile Vet is serving the Bay County community and their pets. This full-service animal hospital on wheels is offering more than just vaccines.

During the week this mobile vet hospital is responding to house calls, but on Sundays, they are staying parked.

Located at the Panama City Mall, they offer vaccines, sick consultations, blood work, and even surgeries.

Veterinarian Abbi Dacosta says they are the only ones available to service animals on the weekend.

“There is no other non-emergency clinic open on Sundays, so we want to be able to offer people who need routine care and that availability,” said Dr. Dacosta.

Dr. Dacosta says there is no extra charge for pet owners looking to come to their weekend mobile vet service.

“We do a lot of vaccines on Sunday, but we also do quite a few sick consults, so maybe those pets that haven’t been feeling well during the week and people haven’t been able to get to the veterinarian. They can come to us and there’s not an emergency fee, just your standard fee,” said Dr. Dacosta.

Each Sunday they are full service outside the Panama City Mall from 10 am to 1 pm.

