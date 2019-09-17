Panama City Publishing Co. Museum to host Museum Day celebration

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited the Panama City Publishing Co. Museum to preview the upcoming Museum Day celebrations for Saturday, September 21.

The museum will hold a walking tour of Historic St. Andrews, as well as printing press demonstrations and museum tours during the day, with the events beginning at 10 a.m.

Museum Director Michelle Price told News 13 This Morning the museum will also dedicate a new bee and butterfly garden to a family who had significant impact on the museum throughout its lifetime.

The events are free to attend. For more information, watch the segment from News 13 This Morning, or visit the museum’s Facebook page and website.