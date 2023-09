PERRY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Police sent a deployment team to areas affected by Hurricane Idalia over the weekend.

The department teamed up with Springfield and Panama City Beach Police to clean debris, control traffic, and provide supplies.

In addition, the teams also helped recover a stolen truck and assisted the Cajun Navy in recovery efforts.

The deployment team will remain in Perry until Thursday when they will switch out with another team who will take over the effort.