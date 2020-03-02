Panama City Beach weekend boat show a success

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A three-day boat show over in Pier Park is wrapping up Sunday night after a long weekend of boaters and fishermen from all over coming to check out what the Panhandle has to offer.

With boat displays from all major manufacturers and top dealers, the latest in high tech engines and marine accessories were available for families to see, purchase or enjoy.

The weekend-long show also featured food trucks, fishing, cycling, and other outdoor activities.

“Matter of fact on Friday, we sold a few boats. Yesterday (Saturday) we sold a lot more. There’s been great traffic this afternoon maybe after everyone got out of the church, it’s starting to happen after lunch. We’re gonna be here till 5 pm tonight so come check it out,” said Emerald Coast Marine Group, Bob Peavler.

The event also featured street rides as well, including golf carts, motorcycles, and other coastal fashions.

“This is the 4th year we’ve participated, and this is a great show. PCB is making that come back from the storm. There has been a lot of great traffic and stuff here. Were really excited about it and very happy to be here,” said Peavler.

In total there were more than $40,000,000 of marine inventory on display for beach-goers.