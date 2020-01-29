Panama City Beach hiring firefighters and lifeguards

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) —-As the construction of the newest Panama City Beach Fire Station is nearing completion, the search for employees is underway. Emergency personnel says it’s important that these spots get filled with Spring Break just around the corner.

Station 30 is near completion, but Battalion Chief Tim Smith says they still have 9 positions open that they are looking to fill.

“We do have it open for both firemen, EMTs, and paramedics. The EMTs and paramedics do have to be willing to go through fire school. It is obviously a plus if they already are in fire school. If you are Florida certified through firefighter or nationally certified through EMT or paramedic, you will be looked at.” said Battalion Chief, Tim Smith.

The closing date to apply is February 22nd. As for lifeguards, the search is on for those as well.

“We are in recruitment mode right now. All through this month till February 28th we are doing tryouts at the Panama City Beach Aquatic Center at Frank Brown Park. So from 10:30 am to 11:30 am ill be there, my staff will be there training and we will be doing tryouts,” said Director of Beach Safety, Wil Spivey.

Those tryouts are open each weekday, before their official employee training on the beach begins in March.

“With open water lifesaving its a super demanding environment, going into double red flag surf and pulling folks out. So there are fitness levels you got to meet, so one of those is being able to swim 500 meters in under 10 minutes,” said Spivey.

If you do not pass or are not ready for the fitness test, the department is also allowing applicants to use the facility as a way to practice and train for the test.

If looking to apply for a lifeguard position you can contact Wil Spivey at 850-704-9230 or at wspivey@pcbfire.com

You can also go directly to the Frank Brown Park Aquatic Center Mon-Friday at 10:30 am for tryouts, no prior paperwork necessary.

For Panama City Beach Fire Station 30, contact Panama City Beach City Hall at (850) 233-5100. Or go to http://www.pcbgov.com/Home/Components/JobPosts/Job/1817/278 to apply.