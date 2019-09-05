News 13 discusses the housing crisis in Bay County with Congressman Dunn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s no secret that the housing shortage is a crisis in Bay County.



Government officials and Congressman Neal Dunn are trying to combat this issue by bringing in contractors and developers.



According to housing statistics from Bay County, the average rental price has seen an increase of $310 since last year alone.



News 13 got the chance to sit down with Congressman Neal Dunn to ask him what the next step is.



“It’s important to stay in touch with your local county and city governments, because they’re working very, very hard to get everything out of hud, fema, the commerce dept, there’s lots of sources of support for economic development and bringing people back,” said Dunn.



Many living complexes are raising their rates to compete with other apartments, due to a shortage of available living spaces after the storm.



“Several new pieces of legislation will bring online things like disaster opportunity zones to work, just like the opportunity zones we got in the tax cut act except that they’re only in designated disaster areas. This incentivize developers to come in and build residential housing and redevelop commercially,” said Dunn.



Dunn hopes to see an increased number of people moving into the area in the next couple of months as housing becomes more readily available, and more affordable.