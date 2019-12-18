New economic development project could bring 400 jobs to Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Economic Development Alliance is working hard to continuously bring in companies to Bay County. Their newest potential project, called Project Venus, will be an international one.

After years of building and growing a relationship with an aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul, in other words, “MRO” company overseas, bringing that company to North America, and specifically Bay County may soon be a reality.

Project Venus is a maintenance repair and overhaul operation from Lithuania. The company completes maintenance repair and overhaul process for the aviation industry as well as some support facilities that go with it.

Director of ECP Airport, Parker McClellan says this is a shared project between the EDA and Northwest Florida Beaches Airport.

“The Economic Development President and I flew to Lithuania to meet with the company. And doing that we had a whirlwind tour, but we had very, very valuable meetings and are very encouraged by this project as well as future projects it could lead to in Bay County and help the region grow as a whole,” said Director of ECP Airport Parker McClellan.

While the project is still developing, if brought into Bay County, the company would bring in 300-400 well-paying jobs.

“This is a maintenance repair and overhaul facility as well as some support facilities that will go with that. We look forward to working with Becca and the EDA to move forward with that effort,” said McClellan.

This project will continue to be in the works as the EDA works with this international company to bring them to Bay County.