Multiple crowned in Miss Northwest Florida gets crowned

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — With a mission to build self-confidence, communication skills, and relationships with surrounding communities, the Miss Northwest Florida Pageant provides scholarship opportunities for young women of the Panhandle.

Sunday night, all of the contestants brought their A-game for the judges.

There were four categories in Sunday night’s competition: Little Miss, Junior Miss, Teen Miss and Miss Northwest Florida.

With four reigning crown holders showing contestants the ropes, each participant introduced themselves, went through a question and answer portion, and then showed off their best evening wear.

Winner of Teen Miss and Miss Northwest Florida says preparing for the competition was the hardest part.

“It took a lot of preparation, I practiced for months, just so I can use to press conference,” said Teen Miss NW Florida, Kadence Fredricksen.

“I went to coaching about twice a week and I had to memorize a 45-second intro that I had to do. So it took quite a bit,” said Miss NW Florida, Cassie Brown.

The two young women say they were shocked to hear their names called.

“After all the hard work I put into it and I got it I’m so excited,” said Brown.

“It felt really exciting and this is my first time winning teen, I was Little Miss before and I’m just excited for the year to come,” said Fredricksen.

Along with the crown, community service is a huge part of the winners’ duties.

“I plan to work in my community as much as possible, and I plan to have fun in my community while I’m doing it,” said Fredricksen.

“Definitely using it for my platform, making a difference for those with differences,” said Brown.

The winners of Little Miss and Junior Miss were Zoey Romine and Emma Weeks.