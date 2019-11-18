Mexico Beach looks for new city administrator

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Mexico Beach is continuing to deal with the loss of a top official after City Administrator, Andy Anderson passed away suddenly on Friday night.

While still in mourning, city leaders recognize the need to find a new city administrator is urgent.

Anderson worked for Mexico Beach since August. He was said to have accomplished so much for the city in such a short amount of time.

“Andy was a special part of our community,” said Mayor Al Cathey.

During Monday’s emergency meeting, Mayor Cathey called Anderson a calming force for the city.

With city officials devastated from this loss, they decided they did not want to rush the hiring process.

“The employees at the beginning of the meeting had a remembrance time for Andy, the actual meeting in terms of looking and moving forward, we decided to wait until Thursday at 1 o’clock to regroup. Those of us that may want to look at the applications that we had from the first round,” said Cathey.

At that meeting, they will go through both applications from back in August or decide to completely start the lengthy hiring process back from scratch.

“Were not just looking for just a city administrator, were looking for someone who can blend with our community and understand who we are,” said Cathey.

However, this is a pressing issue.

“Interim administrator is something we can’t go long without,” said Cathey.

It’s no secret that the city of Mexico Beach is struggling to rebuild slowly from the hurricane, but Mayor Cathey is optimistic about who they will place in this position.

“We’ve overcome a lot here and we will overcome this and find the right fit for Mexico Beach,” said Cathey.

Thursday’s meeting will be at Mexico Beach City Hall at 1 pm.