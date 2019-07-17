Mental Health in Schools A Top Priority

Bay District Schools has their eyes focused on mental health recovery for staff, as well as students.



With a proposal to FEMA for a grant, they hope to meet the needs of all Bay County’s School system.



With an end goal of getting 30 million dollars from the federal government, Bay District Schools hopes to get one mental health professionals in each school every day, for 3 years.



Hurricane Michael is still leaving his mark on students and staff. Leading Bay District leaders to shift their focus to recovery efforts.



This week they discussed their long term plan of reaching every school individually. Cheri Wroblewski, coordinator of mental health for Bay District Schools said they reached out to FEMA for help.



“We sent it to FEMA and FEMA has denied it. So were fighting and hoping and will call anyone who will listen and try and see if we can get that need met, in whatever avenue that is.” said Wroblewski.



Bay District also put their staff members through mental health training. The training is called youth mental health first aid. It’s part of Senate Bill 7030. With a whole day of training, they learned to identify characteristics of basic behavioral concerns, or underlying suicide prevention.

they want everyone to have a basic idea of what trauma looks like and how to deal with it.



“We’re not just targeting teachers, its bus drivers, and the bus paras, and the maintenance facility workers, and the front desk clerks.” said Wroblewski.