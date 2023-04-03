PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Warrior Beach Retreat, Inc. is a non-profit that allows combat wounded soliders and their caregivers to get away on a beach retreat.

Jerry Tabatt with Warrior Beach Retreat, Inc. and Homewood Suites General Manager, Debi Knight, were in studio to discuss all the details.

The retreat is taking place April 11-17 in Panama City Beach.

A ceremony and parade will take place Thursday, April 13.

The parade starts at 4 p.m. from Homewood Suites, located at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

Residents are encouraged to line the streets and salute these wounded warriors.

The ceremony honoring these servicemen and women and their caregivers will be at Rodeo’s Steak Pit and Seafood Restaurant, located at 5904 Highway 98, in Parker. It starts at 7 p.m. Seating is limited, so event organizers are requiring you to RSVP beforehand.

For more information, click here or you can watch the full interview from News 13 Midday!