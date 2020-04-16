Many job opportunities locally for the unemployed

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Millions around the world are currently unemployed due to COVID-19.

In the Panhandle, Career Source Gulf Coast is helping people find jobs and prepare for interviews. Even though many places are shutting their doors, some businesses are actually looking to hire.

Career Source Gulf Coast wants those looking for work to know that many businesses are still actively hiring. Including jobs in customer service, janitorial positions and even state and county job positions.

“Banking industries, so you have Innovations and centennial, we’ve also seen medical, there’s plenty of jobs always here, our area is big on medical positions with our two hospitals and facilities, and we’ve also seen construction that continues to grow,” said Director of Communications, Brittany Rock.

Career Source Staff say even if you are receiving unemployment, you should still actively look at positions that are open.

“Once you apply for your unemployment compensation, do not stop your job search, we want to keep our business open so go and look for these employers that are hiring and do apply,” said Rock.

Due to the Pandemic, many people may be applying for a job for the first time in several years..

“Don’t be scared of the job search, this may be a great time to explore other options that you may want to try, you know if you’re wanting to switch into a different industry, just go ahead and put yourself out there and be confident in your abilities,” said Rock.

Career Source can also help prepare you for that big job interview, providing free job assistance, helping with resume and other job preparation skills.

