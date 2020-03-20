Many grooming salons still open amid Coronavirus concerns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some businesses are hanging on through the mass closures. Barbershops, hair salons, and nail shops are still serving customers.

Owners we spoke to say they plan on keeping their doors open as long as they can.

Many people are left wondering how businesses that deal with hands, hair, and faces, are still open for business.

Local barbershop owner, Peggy Sue Singleton, says nothing has really changed at her shop.

“We have sanitation laws in place when you have a barbershop. It’s a very clean place. We have always practiced those sanitation rules,” said Peggy Sue’s Barbershop Owner, Peggy Sue Singleton.

While the doors are still open, some owners say they haven’t seen as many people walking through them.

“Next Monday we close Because not many customers are coming in lately,” said California Nails Employee, Kim Giang.

“I think people are laying low right now and if people are getting laid off work, they’re not spending money if they don’t need to,” said Singleton.

Shop owners also say they don’t know if they’ll soon join gyms, fitness centers and other businesses on the state’s closure list.

“We will not shorten our hours. We will be here until we are forced to leave,” said Singleton.