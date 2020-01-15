Many companies showing interest in GKN building

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After GKN Aerospace shut its doors in Panama City Beach in early December, the company is expected to leave the facility for good in early Spring.

But what does this mean for the state of the art manufacturing facility?

When GKN officially moves out in the Spring, The St. Joe Company, who owns the building, will then take over ownership and finish clearing out the facility and getting it ready for the next company.

The Economic Development Alliance is actively marketing the facility to potential businesses.

Becca Hardin with the EDA says she doesn’t see it being on the market long.

“We are working with GKN as they exit the facility. We are already beginning to market that building. It is a state of the art high tech manufacturing facility. We’ve already had several inquiries, and companies that want more information about that building, so we’re very optimistic that that building won’t stay on the market very long at all,” said Bay County EDA’s Becca Hardin.

Hardin says she believes it will be Summertime before the building is fully ready for the next tenant.