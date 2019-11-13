Lynn Haven Hurricane Funds given to 55 residents

LYNN HAVE, Fla. (WMBB) — Last year after the storm, many families were left without even basic necessities. Lynn Haven then began a trust fund to help residents in their time of need.



Tuesday the city accepted dozens of applicants to receive grant money from the donation funding.



With around $225,000 available, they have accepted 55 applicants to receive $1,000 dollars each.



Criteria for the trust fund include a need in the family, as well as a permanent residence in the city of Lynn Haven.



Mayor Margo Anderson encourages more to apply for the grant funding as they are looking to give out even more money to residents.



“The beauty of these grants is these families can use the money in any way they see fit.. They can buy groceries, supplies to rebuild their homes, they can pay an electricity bill, whatever the need to get them through this difficult time,” said Anderson.



As a 501 3C, businesses or even community members can donate into the fund.



“We’re looking for more generous corporations all across this nation that need tax write offs at this time of the year. We are looking for another million dollars to fill the rest of our applicants,” said Anderson.



If you would like to donate to the Lynn Haven Hurricane Trust Fund, contact the city of Lynn Haven at 850-265-2121 and drop off applications at 817 Ohio Avenue in Lynn Haven, FL 3244.