Locals and tourists honor Memorial Day

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — While the Memorial Day Weekend ‘s the traditional start to the Summer season, it is set aside to honor military members who lost their lives fighting for our freedoms.

While the pandemic caused many local Memorial Day events to be cancelled, the sentiment of honoring those who wore the uniform is still there.

“Freedom, Memorial Day Weekend is just getting out and honoring those who serve so that we can live this amazing life in this wonderful paradise,” said Capt. Anderson’s Marina Marketing Director, Chelsea Ray.

“I think we need to celebrate all the veterans that have come around and done everything for America,” said Tourist, Cal Parker.

“I wish to thank all of the veterans out there. I’m a 20-year veteran myself in the United States Navy. Thank you for your service,” said Local Resident, Tony Colbert.

“It’s a time to come and celebrate. A time to memorialize everything that’s happened. It’s great!” said Tourist, Tim Jenkins.

“Thank you to all the veterans, we appreciate everything you’ve done and all the sacrifices you’ve made,” said Local Resident, Kevin Gazia.

“We really appreciate y’all and appreciate Memorial Day and everything it means to us,” said Tourist, Spencer Brown.

“It means alot because I’m ex military, I was in the Vietnam war, I flew helicopters in Vietnam. I lost a lot of really really good friends over there. The honor we bestow upon those guys, we could never do enough for them,” said Owner of Seascreamer, Andy Redmond.

“Memorial Day Weekend to me, means everything to honestly I know a lot of people that have been deployed and have fought for us. And there’s still soldiers fighting for us, and risking their lives to protect us,” said Tourist, Justin Beecher.

“I want to say a big thankyou to all past and present service members and all that have fallen in the line of duty to protect our nation’s freedom,” said Tourist,Nathan Trohan.

“Just want to thank all of our veterans for their service,” said Local Resident, Jeffrey Bracher.

“It’s really the best day ever. All that people sacrificed for us, from Iraq, Korea and even Vietnam. They put their lives out there so we could even be out on this beach. It’s honestly better than the 4th of July,” said Tourist, Tate Moore.

“It means alot to us to remember those who lost their lives fighting for this country,” said Tourist, Harrison Black.