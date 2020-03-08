Local prom dress giveaway a success

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An organization that was started after Hurricane Michael as a way to help out the community, is now taking on their latest event giveaway.

The event offered hundreds of dresses collected from all across the country.

The girls were able to come in and shop for free, shoes and jewelry were also available.

With everything from cocktail dresses to long ball gowns, there was something for everyone.

The event was aimed to give off a real ‘shopping experience’, sending the dresses home with girls in a shopping bag and all.

Founder of Save the Closet, Katy Pinson says she has been collecting these beautiful gowns for over a year.

“The ones that hit a homerun on the first dress is pretty exciting. I ask them if they feel beautiful and they say absolutely they do. You can look at their face and say they feel pretty, and that’s what we wanted to accomplish,” said Save the Closet Founder, Katy Pinson.

One local seamstress is also doing alterations for these dresses at no cost.. Alterations by Ruth has agreed to help these young women to fit perfectly in their dresses. Her contact os 850-832-4280, and rfarnan12@gmail.com.