PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — While many spent their 4th of July enjoying festivals, backyard barbecues, and fireworks, it was a busy day for first responders and local law enforcement.

Local law enforcement officers reminded the public that their celebrations with food, fireworks, and drinking can quickly get out of hand.

Panama City Police Department Lieutenant Jared Hicks warned everyone to be careful and safe, especially those consuming alcohol.

“We don’t want you to drink and drive,” said Hicks. “ If you are drinking, remember to drink water or something else with it because you will dehydrate faster when drinking alcohol than just drinking straight water. In general, drink plenty of water today because of the heat index.”

Hicks also asked people to be cautious when lighting fireworks and sparklers, and be aware of their surroundings.

“Make sure that when you’re setting off the fireworks, you’re a safe distance from your house and other people’s houses that you know, and you’re not holding them in your hands. We don’t want to end up with people getting damage to their hands and limbs.”

Hicks urged the public to only call 911 if they had a true emergency.

“Obviously, general emergency situations, you know, you’re in distress, your family member’s in distress, even medical emergencies, you know, your neighbor set off fireworks that set your house on fire, things like that. You know, we’re still you still call anything that you are a normal day would call 911 for. But just know today that not everything you hear is gunfire because it’s a lot of fireworks going off.”