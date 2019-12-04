Local Christmas tree sales skyrocket

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Christmas season is underway and that means it’s time to put up a tree. One live tree lot is making its mark in Bay County again this year.

This is the Bay County Boys and Girls Club’s 30th year selling trees to families during the holiday season.

With 100% of the proceeds going to help the Boys and Girls Club, the tree lot is run by volunteers.

CEO of the Boys and Girls Club, Hank Hill says the proceeds of these sales go a long way.

“It’s kind of our signature event. We help raise money for the clubs, it all goes back into operational dollars so that we can run after school, out of school and summer programs for kids between the ages of 6-18,” said Hill.

Early this week they received their second shipment of balsam firs after selling out their first bunch before Thanksgiving.

“We started the weekend before Thanksgiving and so far we’ve probably sold about 550 Christmas trees. The first shipment sold out faster than it ever has, it sold out in six days. So we’re hoping that these go just as fast,” said Hill.

The lot is located off 23rd Street across from the Bill Cramer Chevrolet car lot. They are open every day 10-8 until all the trees are gone.