Local blood drive aims to meet the needs of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local health care company is asking you to help restock the local blood supply.

NHC Homecare on Lisenby Avenue is hosting the ‘One Blood’ mobile blood bank for a blood drive. The event will take place Friday, from 10am until 3pm.

For those of you worried about possible exposure to COVID-19 and social distancing, organizers are taking special safety precautions.

They’re disinfecting blood donor areas before and after each donation. Staff will be wearing personal protection equipment and all of them are screened daily for the virus.

The blood will help not only COVID-19 patients, but others who need non-virus related care.

“I think it’s very important right now to not only take care of those folks.But as well as our regular folks that we also take care of,” said Community Liaison, Sandia Hampton.

“They’ll only have two people on the bus at the time doing the blood drive and cleaning and screening and everything like that. We just decided to do it to help the community,” said Community Liaison, Becky Pitts.

The blood drive will be in the NHC Homecare parking lot at 1830 Lisenby Avenue.