Lights on Hathaway Bridge to be repaired in the coming months

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Electrical issues have been a constant issue on the Hathaway Bridge since Hurricane Michael.

With motorists driving in dark conditions to and from Panama City Beach, the Florida Department of Transportation is facing this issue head on.



“Well in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, one of the things were dealing with is some electrical issues on the Hathaway Bridge which has affected the lighting not only on the deck of the bridge but also the navigational lights below the bridge,” said FDOT Spokesperson, Ian Satter.



Over the next several months, you can expect to see crews above, below, and inside the bridge troubleshooting the entire electrical system. They are trying to pinpoint the exact cause of the issue and repair it.



“We have a maintenance contractor that going to assume those responsibilities. They’re going to be looking at not only the deck lighting above the bridge, but the navigational lights below the bridge as well as the entire electrical system,” said Satter.



While the lighting issue is being fixed the Florida Department of Transportation says drivers should maintain the proper speed limit, keep a safe distance from other vehicles, and pay attention. State Representative Jay Trumbull says fixing the lights is a huge safety issue.



“You know it’s incredibly important to get these lights back up and going. So many people utilize that bridge day in and day out and with people possibly still dispersed from the storm, coming back into work, or their regular course of day, it’s extremely important,” said Representative Trumbull.



The project is expected to be completed within the next several months.