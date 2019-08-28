Job requirements decrease for school district staff

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —At Bay District’s board meeting changes were made to increase the pool of candidates for open positions within the district. They plan to expand this pool by lowering the requirements for these positions.



Guidance paraprofessional openings are available. The position would assist counselors to allow them more time with the students. Carpentry, electrical, H-V-A-C, locksmith, mechanic, and plumbing staff requirements have changed to no longer require a high school degree or GED. This includes the school bus paraprofessional job as well.



Executive Director of Human Resources, Shirley Baker, said she hopes this will bring in more people.



“The job market has really changed locally. We’ve been posting the maintenance helper jobs and our bus paraprofessional jobs consistently over and over again and have not been able to fill many of them. So we thought maybe if we at least change some of the qualifications that maybe we’d be able to increase the pool,” said Baker.



The district hopes this helps to increase the candidate pool and job applicants in the near future.