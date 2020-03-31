Importance of filling out the US Census

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This past week, every home in the US received an invitation to respond to the 2020 US Census by phone, by mail, or first the first time ever online.

The count is mandated by the Constitution, as it counts the population in the United States and five US Territories.

As of Tuesday, Census Representatives share that only 28.8 percent of Panama City residents have filled out their census.

According to Census Bureau Staff, results of the Census provide critical information that the government and many others use to allocate billions of dollars in funding to hospitals, fire departments, schools, and roads based on the data that is collected.

If filling out the Census online, at https://my2020census.gov/ — in total it takes around five minutes.

“Once every decade you get this opportunity to reset the pipeline of resources to our communities. More than $675 million in resources is allocated each year and every community really wants its fair share,” said Assistant Regional Census Manager of the Atlanta Area, Marilyn Stephens.

Wednesday, April 1st is US Census Day, meaning if you fill out your Census after that date you need to fill it out as if it were April 1st and only count the people that lived in your home as of that date.

“Census Day is the snapshot day for the question asked– how many people resided in the United States as of April 1st, 2020. So, therefore, babies born on April 2nd will not be in the Census. So as we go through the month and people continue to go online, call one of our call centers, send back a paper questionnaire they are answering the question who lived here on April 1st,” said Stephens.

The results of the Census also determine the number of seats each state will have in the US House of Representatives, and they are used to draw Congressional and State Legislative Districts.