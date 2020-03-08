Humane Society of Bay County now open 7 days a week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Humane Society of Bay County has been saving animals and giving them a new home since 1984, and now they are expanding the dates and times they are open to serve a larger population.

This non-profit, no-kill shelter is typically open each day of the week plus Saturdays but now they are going to be open on Sundays as well.

Each day of the week they are open from 10 am to 2 pm and now on Sundays, they will be open from 11 am to 4 pm.

After speaking with humane society staff they say the change was made to allow more families and potential pet owners an extra day as they know the workweek can be a hectic time to get out and look for animals to adopt.

They are hoping this extra day allows more pets to be adopted and fostered.