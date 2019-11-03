Homicide under investigation in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sunday afternoon, one man is dead following what authorities believe to be a homicide in East Panama City.

Captain Jason Daffin with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office along with deputies responded to a mobile home park off East Avenue before 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon, that’s where the body was found.

“Early this (Sunday) morning we responded to a deceased individual here at 1836 N. East Ave. Upon getting here, it was pretty clear there was some foul play to it, so at this time we’ve got all our criminal investigations, crime scene investigations, basically, all hands on deck working this as a homicide,” said Daffin.

Even in the preliminary stages of the investigation, Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials said it was clear that foul play was involved.

“It appears that his death is inflected. So we’re working it as a homicide at this point. Like I said we’ve got all hands on deck trying to get all those answers at this time,” said Daffin.

Deputies determined the victim to be a 33-year-old male, who was found outside on the ground of the Panama City trailer park located off North East Avenue.

“We’re not releasing the identity just yet, or the means, we are still on the front end of the investigation, so as we get further information we will pass that info along,” said Daffin.

Officials told other residents in the complex that the scene was secure shortly after arrival and there was no further need for safety concerns.

“As far as residents and safety and that kind of thing, it appears that this is just an isolated incident,” said Daffin.

As far as suspects in this case, no one is in custody at this time. We’ll continue to update you on our social media pages as well as our WMBB mobile app as we continue to learn more on this developing story.

