Holmes County’s Board of County Commissioners elected to close its office, starting Wednesday, March 18 at 8 a.m. According to a release from the board, this is to help reduce potential exposure to the coronavirus.

The office will remain closed until Tuesday, March 31, when a reevaluation will take place.

The County will continue to operate via phone and email, but County Parks also are closed to the public.

The Board of Commissioners can be reached at 850-547-1119.