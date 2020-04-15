Holiday Inn donates over 1,300 masks to essential staff

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With many essential services not able to get proper protective gear due to Coronavirus back orders, some local businesses are helping to make that possible for essential staff.

Holiday Inn ordered the masks before the Coronavirus Pandemic really started to impact Florida as part of their construction gear.

Figuring others could use them more than they could, the hotel officials are donating them to the Life Management Center, Rebuild Bay Inc. and the Panama City Police Department.

Director of Marketing, Phillip Colvin says he believes this is going to be a huge help for these employees.

“For these people they don’t have a choice, they have to interact very closely with members of the community. Here they are going and dealing with shelters, where they have a large community of people all in close proximity, social distancing can be very difficult for them,” said Director of Marketing for Holiday Inn, Phillip Colvin.

In total, the Holiday Inn helped to donate over 13,000 masks to the organizations that work directly with the public.