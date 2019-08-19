PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Heavy flooding overnight left several areas in Bay County with flooded roads and even homes.

Earlier this morning, Bay District Schools asked Parker Elementary parents to pick up their children from school if they were able.

With over 14 inches of rain in the last 48 hours, the city of Parker has seen severe flooding.

Flooding in some areas was so bad that cars were halfway submerged when driving through standing water.

Residents say this is a consistent issue whenever it rains due to drainage issues caused by Hurricane Michael.

School officials said they were concerned about parents driving students home after school in the later evening hours for fear that the flooding could get worse and more dangerous.

