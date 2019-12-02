Heartland Rescue Ranch receives grant to help with their new therapeutic program

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Home is where the heart is. At least that’s the message Heartland Rescue Ranch is giving to the community. Heartland is a place where animals are rescued and rehabilitated.

Recently Heartland has been using its animals to help people who are suffering from anxiety, PTSD, and different kinds of abuse.

In response, Global Giving, a worldwide non-profit organization, recently approved a $26,000 grant to help Heartlands’ new program, ‘Animals to the Rescue’.

The ranch works with people of all ages. Heartland staff says the grant will be used for a variety of programs.

“Our operating expenses are about $10,000 to $12,000 a month. So $26,000 will really help us tremendously with operating expenses, salaries, feeding the animals. It will give us an opportunity to bring out more people who can’t afford riding lessons or things of that sort,” said Founder Amy Shepherd.

The group focuses on the therapeutic benefits of people interacting with rescued animals.

“We just think it was a blessing and were just so thankful. They came to visit us after the storm and saw in person what we were doing and were supportive. Our program ‘animals to the rescue’ is using animals that have been rescued to help people,” said Shepherd.

This holiday season the rescue ranch is also accepting donations of live Christmas trees to use as feed for their pigs and goats. They are located at the end of Skunk Valley Road in Southport.

